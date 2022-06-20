Bully Ray Thinks Vince McMahon Sent Two Messages In His Promo On WWE SmackDown

Bully Ray thinks Vince McMahon may have sent two messages with his promo on last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.

The pro wrestling legend explained this theory during a recent appearance on Eric Bischoff’s “83 Weeks” podcast.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where Bully Ray shares his thoughts.

“I’ve been so desensitized to stuff that nothing really shocks me. I mean, we’ve seen CEOs of other companies that had to step down for similar situations where there’s a personal relationship, maybe, where people should not be involved for whatever reason, but I think because it is Vince McMahon, it affects us so much. We’ve worked for him, we know him, Eric [Bischoff] has competed against him. It’s like wow, this is shocking, but it does go on every day within big business.



“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Vince. I tried to really look really deep into that promo that he cut on SmackDown. One half of me thinks it was a middle finger to everybody going, ‘I’m still going to come out on my show and do what I do, however, I want to do it,’ and I think the other half of me looked at it and Vince said, ‘This might be my last opportunity to ever address a live crowd on television so I’m going to do it,’ And we really have to wait and see. There was a little bit of a different look in his eye, Eric, in my opinion, a little bit of a different look in his eye.”

H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.