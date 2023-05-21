Bully Ray Wants Roman Reigns To Win The WWE World Heavyweight Title & Destroy It

Bully Ray addressed the passing of “Superstar” Billy Graham on a recent episode of Busted Open Radio and proposed that Roman Reigns replicate one of Graham’s most famous angles.

Ray believes that Reigns should win the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship and then destroy it, much like Graham did with Bob Backlund’s WWE Title.

Ray stated, “I loved when Superstar destroyed the belt. I would love to see Roman Reigns win the new World Heavyweight Championship and destroy that belt just the same way Superstar Billy Graham did.”

AJ Styles will face Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Night Of Champions 2023. Roman Reigns will also compete for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles with Solo Sikoa against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The event will take place on May 27 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

You can check out the complete show below: