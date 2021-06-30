Burger King Responds To Matt Riddle Tweet And Comments On RAW Storyline

Matt Riddle has mentioned fast food chain Burger King and their signature sandwich, the Whopper, in several recent promos on RAW, including a backstage segment with Damian Priest on this week’s show.
Riddle and Priest visited a nearby Burger King restaurant this afternoon and Riddle tweeted about it, plugging the new Ch’King sandwich. He also thanked Priest for lunch, writing-
“Thanks @ArcherOfInfamy for the stallion lunch and @RandyOrton you gotta try the CH’KING Sandwich it’s amazing #RKBro #wweraw #chking”
BK responded and commented on the Riddle/Randy Orton storyline. They wrote-
“this is the best storyline in wrestling”
Priest also responded to Riddle and wrote-
“Bros know how to cheer each other up. #chking @BurgerKing [shaka emoji] [sign of the horns emoji] [bow & arrow emoji]”
