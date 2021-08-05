Busch Light Beer Announced As NWA PPV Sponsor

The Busch Beer brand is the official sponsor of the upcoming NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view and the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view.
The NWA announced today that Busch Light is the official sponsor of their weekend of events in St. Louis, Missouri later this month. They wrote-
“To say that we’re excited is an understatement. We’re grateful to have @BuschBeer as an official sponsor for #NWA73 & #EMPOWERRR!! Brewed in St. Louis, it only makes sense. Together we’ll make this an epic weekend for the city and the fans! #NWAFam”
The all-women’s NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view, produced by Mickie James, will be held on Saturday, August 28 from the Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, MO. The NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view will be held the next night in the same venue, and a NWA FanFest will run both days. NWA will then tape TV content on Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31, also at the Chase.
To say that we're excited is an understatement.
We're grateful to have @BuschBeer as an official sponsor for #NWA73 & #EMPOWERRR!!
Brewed in St. Louis, it only makes sense.
Together we'll make this an epic weekend for the city and the fans! #NWAFam
➡️https://t.co/p0ZWMIdonG pic.twitter.com/gmpEGTEsCB
— NWA (@nwa) August 5, 2021