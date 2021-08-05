Busch Light Beer Announced As NWA PPV Sponsor

The Busch Beer brand is the official sponsor of the upcoming NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view and the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view.

The NWA announced today that Busch Light is the official sponsor of their weekend of events in St. Louis, Missouri later this month. They wrote-

“To say that we’re excited is an understatement. We’re grateful to have @BuschBeer as an official sponsor for #NWA73 & #EMPOWERRR!! Brewed in St. Louis, it only makes sense. Together we’ll make this an epic weekend for the city and the fans! #NWAFam”

The all-women’s NWA Empowerrr pay-per-view, produced by Mickie James, will be held on Saturday, August 28 from the Khorassan Ballroom at Chase Park Plaza in St. Louis, MO. The NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view will be held the next night in the same venue, and a NWA FanFest will run both days. NWA will then tape TV content on Monday, August 30 and Tuesday, August 31, also at the Chase.