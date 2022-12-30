Bushiroad President Comments On Sasha Banks/Wrestle Kingdom 17 Rumour

Bushiroad founder and president Takaaki Kidani was asked by Yahoo Japan about the possibility of Mercedes Varnado AKA Sasha Banks appearing at New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4th at the Tokyo Dome.

Kidani had a simple answer to that question which left fans still speculating on whether or not she will appear:

As per Takaaki Kidani – “There’s a chance she’ll come to the dome”.

It is widely expected that Sasha Banks will appear and challenge the winner of the IWGP Women’s Title match between the champion KAIRI and Tam Nakano.

Banks had expressed interest in the past of having a match with KAIRI in Japan. This could very well be the direction Bushiroad, which owns NJPW and STARDOM, is heading in.

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will air live on NJPWWorld streaming service.

