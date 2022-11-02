Butch on Working With Triple H on the Main Roster, Disliking Social Media, His Mic Skills

WWE SmackDown star Butch (Pete Dunne) recently appeared on “Out of Character with Ryan Satin.” Butch was questioned regarding the extent to which his television character reflects his genuine personality:

“Well, things changed so much of my life over the past few years. Now I have a daughter who’s about to turn four years old. I have this life in Florida with this young family. I’m changing as a person too. When I first started doing the bruiserweight stuff in NXT, I had a chip on my shoulder. I probably was a bit more angry, a bit more moody. I probably did come across that way a little bit more. But as I mature and get older, and obviously raising a child, especially a little girl, it definitely sharpens you up. So yeah, I think I’m probably quite a lot different to how I’m perceived on TV these days.”

Butch stated that he dislikes spending time on social media:

“I genuinely just don’t enjoy social media. I think you can go out and have a match that you’re super proud of whether it’s a live event, pay-per-view, or whatever. You go out and you can remember it for what it was and hear the reactions of the people and all of that, or you can come back and look at your phone. Whether it’s positive or negative, if you believe one, you’ve kind of got to take on the other. It’s not fair to do it either way, right? If you start believing all the positive stuff you read, you’ve got to take on that negative just the same. You can’t ignore one or the other. So for me, I just prefer to go out and enjoy what I do. You can hear from the people in the building if it was good or bad or what we could do better. So yeah, I just try and live a little more in the moment. I’m not somebody that spends a whole lot of time on social media to be honest.”

His efforts to improve his skills behind the mic:

“That 10 years I spent on the independents was all about the in-ring work. So that’s where I’m at my most comfortable. The backstage stuff and the microphone stuff, it’s no secret, but that’s what lags behind for me. I feel like this is one point in my career where we’re getting more confident with that. Sheamus is bringing me up a little bit more with that.”

Working alongside Triple H on the main roster:

“It’s great. He’s a great boss to work for. To be honest, I was just really happy to see him back in any capacity obviously when he came back from his troubles. It was just great to have him around, see him in some capacity, and see him back to work. Then for now, for him to be heading creative and all that kind of stuff, it’s even better because he’s there every week. He’s fully involved and he’s still approachable. You can go to him with any small thing. As an artist, a lot of times, I can leave him to it. I have full trust in him.”

(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)