Butch Revealed as Drew McIntyre’s Replacement for WWE SmackDown Title Match

Drew McIntyre’s replacement for this week’s SmackDown on FOX title match has been announced by WWE.

McIntyre announced on Twitter Monday evening that he is not medically cleared to compete and will not be able to team with Sheamus to challenge Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos for the titles on SmackDown.

There’s no word on what kind of injury McIntyre has, but it was announced on this week’s RAW that Butch will team up with Sheamus to face The Usos on SmackDown.

This is not just an angle for the storylines; it has already been established that McIntyre has a real medical issue.

During Monday’s RAW opener, the Usos retained their titles over Matt Riddle and Kevin Owens. Elias was supposed to team up with Riddle for the title shot, but The Bloodline defeated him in a backstage brawl.

The following is the updated lineup for Friday’s SmackDown from Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Shotzi

* WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle returns for a birthday celebration in his hometown

* The Usos defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Sheamus and Butch