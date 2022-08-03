Butch Reveals His Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling

Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, is regarded for his skill in the ring and is one of the better technical wrestlers on the current WWE roster.

Butch gave Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport his list of wrestlers he would include on Mount Rushmore during their conversation. Since everyone has a different list of their best four wrestlers of all time, this is a highly debatable question.

Butch gave an explanation of his list because he chose a different course. The usual names like Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, and Ric Flair are absent. It is a personal list instead.

He has Triple H, Shawn Michaels, AJ Styles, and William Regal.

Butch said that because of everything that Triple H and Shawn Michaels done for him, they had to be included. Because of his suggestions and assistance, he has Regal on there. He admitted that Styles was one of his childhood favorites.

Butch was promoted to the main roster earlier this year, where he joined a faction on SmackDown with Sheamus and Ridge Holland.