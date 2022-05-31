Byron Saxton Reveals Dusty Rhodes Pushed Him to Be a Commentator

Byron Saxton talked about being switched from wrestler to commentator/manager while in FCW on this week’s episode of “Out of Character with Ryan Satin.”

“That was Dusty Rhodes,” Saxton said.

“I got signed in September of 2007 to FCW, and we started doing TV I believe in 2008. That’s when Dusty approached me and said, ‘We want you to do commentary and manage a little bit. I want you to really hone your craft behind the microphone.’”

“I don’t know if I get bored easily, or whatnot, but I love doing a variety of things. I feel like it keeps my energy level up and keeps me engaged. So on any given show for FCW, or even non-televised shows, I would be wrestling, I would be doing commentary, I could be ring announcing, or I would be managing.”

“At the time, I had a stable known as the Saxon Conglomerate. I enjoyed all those different roles and I felt it made me a better performer in the long run because I was able to see every aspect of the business.”

