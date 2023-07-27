C4 Energy To Host ‘The Ultimate Fan’ Experience With WWE Champions Seth Rollins And Rhea Ripley

The following press release was issued to PWMania.com:

C4 Energy and WWE have teamed up to create their first-ever collaboration product – the C4 Ultimate Energy x WWE collection!

Launching today, the two powerhouse brands will unveil the co-branded products exclusively at GNC, in stores and online including two C4 Ultimate Energy drinks in Berry Powerbomb & Ruthless Raspberry and three C4 Ultimate Pre Workout Powders in Pomegranate Piledriver, Nectarine Guava Knockout and Bare Knuckle Blood Orange.

The co-branded products feature design inspiration drawn from the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, with all five products supercharged with 300mg of caffeine, allowing consumers to unleash their ultimate undisputed performance.

For this launch, C4 is debuting the “Not Safe For Work” creative campaign that explores the right (and wrong) ways to consume C4 Ultimate Energy utilizing its WWE brand ambassadors — the newly debuted Seth Rollins, along with Bianca Belair and Street Profits.

On Friday, August 4th, in celebration of the new collaboration and SummerSlam, C4 Energy, the Official Energy Drink of SummerSlam, will host The Ultimate Fan Experience at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets. The WWE Universe will have the opportunity to meet WWE Superstars, Raw Women’s Champion, Rhea Ripley, and World Heavyweight Champion, Seth “Freakin” Rollins inside the C4 ring.

The free event will also include trivia challenges giving fans the chance to win tickets to SummerSlam at Ford Field and official autographed WWE merchandise, with music provided by Michigan Wolverine’s own DJ Array.

Come join us for our WWE Fan Experience at the Great Lakes Crossings Outlets on Friday, August 4th from 11:00AM – 2:00PM!

Location: Great Lakes Crossing Outlets (South Parking Lot), 4000 Baldwin Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Hours: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM (EST)

WWE SuperStar Appearances

Rhea Ripley: 12pm-1pm

Seth Rollins: 1pm-2pm

Important: Autograph requests are not permitted. We encourage all fans to please have the cameras ready when next in line.