Cage Match Announced For WWE NXT 2.0 Vengeance Day

WWE has announced Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo in a Steel Cage Match for NXT 2.0 Vengeance Day.

Vengeance Day takes place on Tuesday 2/15 from the WWE PC, and will air live on SYFY. Here is the updated lineup-

-NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs. Cameron Grimes

-NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne (C) vs. Persia Pirotta & Indi Hartwell

-Steel Cage Match: Pete Dunne vs. Tony D’Angelo

-Finals of the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: TBA vs. TBA