Cain Velasquez Addresses Fans Before AAA Match After Being Released From Jail (Video)

Former WWE star and UFC Heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez wrestled at AAA’s event in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday night while out on $1 million bail.

Velasquez and his legal team asked permission to wrestle at the show because it was held at his alma mater, Arizona State University. To make it happen, he had to take and pay for a law enforcement officer to accompany him on the trip.

Velasquez addressed the audience after entering the ring. He defeated Gringo Loco, Sam Adonis, and Taurus in a trios match with Blue Demon Jr. and Pagano.

“Thank you. To be here tonight with all guys right now is a dream come true. I truly appreciate it all. What you guys have already done supported me [and] my family. Thank you, guys, forever. My heart is happy to be here with you guys. I will always continue to fight forever. Keep going up forever. Thank you, guys.”

After an incident in Santa Clara County, California, in February 2022, Velasquez faces attempted murder and ten other gun-related charges. He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

You can check out footage of Velasquez's appearance below: