Cain Velasquez Entering The Men’s Royal Rumble Match?

In an interview with thesun.co.uk, Cain Velasquez is claiming that he will be a participant in the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble match:

“I think I’m doing it, right, I think so. I can win it, hell yeah, that’s my mentality for everything. For everyone as well, that is how your mentality has to be. I’m going in to win this thing.”

Velasquez also addressed the match with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel:

“I thought with the MMA that would be enough, go in there with the same style and same gameplan. But this is a different animal. Brock is the man here, so I ended up getting caught, the match was going my way, he caught me at the end. I just have to keep pushing forward. I am never going to stop fighting to go out there and beat him again.”