Cain Velasquez Released on $1 Million Bail After Serving Eight-Month Sentence

After serving eight months in prison, former UFC champion and WWE star Cain Velasquez is now at home.

Velasquez was released on $1 million bail on Tuesday after a two-day pre-trial hearing that lasted 13 hours.

After the hearing, Velasquez’s attorney, Mark Geragos, stated, “We’re gratified and he’ll be able to go home and start the healing process. It’s been a long slog and after 8 months he’s finally going home.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Velasquez was arrested following an incident in February in which he allegedly drove into the truck of Harry Goularte, a man charged with molesting one of Velasquez’s relatives under the age of ten. Velasquez was also accused of firing a gun into Goularte’s truck, striking his stepfather, Paul Bender, who was in the truck with him, as well as his mother. Velasquez pleaded not guilty to the following charges in early August: attempted murder, shooting at an occupied motor vehicle, assault with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Velasquez had been denied bail three times previously. In July, his family filed a civil suit against Goularte and Bender. The suit also names Goularte’s mother because it is claimed that the abuse occurred at the child care facility she owns.

If convicted, Velasquez faces 20 years to life in prison.