Cain Velasquez Speaks Out About Planning His WWE Crown Jewel Match With Brock Lesnar

Cain Velasquez appeared on K100 w/ Konnan & Disco’s Christmas show to talk about a variety of topics, including Brock Lesnar. Here are a few highlights:

His WWE Crown Jewel match with Lesnar:

“Yeah, professional and I would say it was a little uncomfortable [planning the match with Brock Lesnar]. I’m just so new to the wrestling world but everyone that I’ve worked with has been amazing as far as, you take care of everybody. We really do try to put in some good things in there where everyone gets what they want out of it and making it just for the fans. Working with Brock was interesting man, that’s all I’m gonna say. It was very different. You kind of just learn from your life and okay, this is what this was. I know for next time if something else ever happens for next time but… [Velasquez laughed] With Brock, that’s kind of what it was and again, the best thing about what I do now with wrestling is I can bring my family in and they’re true fans of it, you know? And that is the best.”

His fight with Lesnar at UFC 121:

“His [Brock Lesnar] main weakness was he did like to get hit. His biggest strength was — he was gonna take me down. It wasn’t like wham, you know? He was gonna take me down. So, Daniel Cormier and another national top wrestler with us at the time and dude, we started a sparring session with me on my back, flat with boxing gloves on and D.C. would be right on me. I’d be in the worst position and all I had to do was just get up. That’s where we started from. I knew that he was gonna take me down and it didn’t matter how many times he was gonna take me down, I was gonna get up and to do that against somebody, it’s frustrating… It brings you down… your mentality.”

For those who missed it, click here for Velasquez’s comments on being out on bail and returning to in-ring action.

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription)