Cain Velasquez Talks About Being Turned Down By WWE

Cain Velasquez recently did an interview with Cultaholic.com and here are the highlights.

On when he first wanted to get into wrestling: “When I was thinking of trying this out I went to a show a couple of years ago, at Ronda Rousey’s Elimination Chamber match. I was there with a buddy, Daniel Cormier. Other fighters were there as well. So that’s where I kind of retook again into pro wrestling. Before that, I was a fan as a kid. But watching that match, I was having so much fun I’m like ‘Why not? Can I do that?’”

On being initially turned down by WWE and going to AAA: “So when I did AAA, I called the WWE first. I called them, me, my people, my agent called the WWE. And I was interested from that match that I saw at Elimination Chamber. You know, this is obviously where the best guys are, this is the top. So Triple H and Vince McMahon weren’t going to give me a shot right away, that was clear. So I said, ‘Okay, let’s do something else.’ I’ve always loved lucha. Lucha was my first love of wrestling. I watched that as — that was my first time watching any kind of pro wrestling. So I said, ‘Why don’t we do a lucha match?’ Me and my wife, my manager — my wife was super into it. She was like, ‘Why don’t you do a lucha match?’ I said, ‘Okay, let’s do it’…I wanted to wear the mask. I wanted to do traditional lucha moves just to pay homage to the people who have done it in the past and they just look f**king cool to do.”