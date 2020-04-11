Second Generation Wrestler Loses To Sheamus In WWE SmackDown Debut

WWE NXT Superstar Cal Bloom made his WWE main roster TV debut during tonight’s post-WrestleMania 36 edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Bloom lost to Sheamus in a fairly quick match.

Bloom is a second generation star as his father is former WWE, WCW and AWA talent Wayne Bloom of The Beverly Brothers and The Destruction Crew. Wayne last appeared for WWE in 1993 and has been retired since 1999.

The 25 year old Cal was signed by WWE in March 2019, along with Robert Stone and Malcolm Bivens. He made his in-ring debut that May, but has rarely been used past several non-televised live events where he usually comes up on the losing end. Cal played football for the University of Central Florida as a tight-end before getting into pro wrestling. He played for the UCF Knights from 2012-2016.

This is not Bloom’s official call-up from NXT to the main roster. As noted earlier, NXT’s The Forgotten Sons were called up on SmackDown and have now joined the blue brand roster.