Calgary Hitmen Honor Bret Hart At Hockey Game, Dungeon Wrestling Matches Take Place

The Calgary Hitmen hockey team honored WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart on Saturday night in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

Hart was a founding member of The Hitmen in 1994 and the inspiration for their name. The Calgary Hitmen are the Western Hockey League’s top team and two-time champions.

The Hitmen hosted the third annual Bret Hart Game on Saturday’s WHL game. A “Forever A Hitmen” banner was raised into the Scotiabank Saddledome’s rafters as part of a pre-game ceremony to recognize Hart for his outstanding contributions to the team. The banner will be kept there permanently, according to the Hitmen website. Hart was also inducted as the fourth member of the “Forever A Hitmen” program, according to the team.

Bret was in attendance for the ceremony, as seen in the video below, along with his wife and children, as well as other family members. The team also released video of Bret talking to players in the locker room before the game, as well as a clip of some players arriving at the arena wearing Hart’s famous sunglasses.

To keep with the theme of the Third Annual Bret Hart Game, Hitmen players wore a specially designed jersey honoring their namesake, while game-worn and game-issued jerseys were auctioned off at elevateauctions.com/BretHart, with proceeds benefiting the Prostate Cancer Centre. Every ticket sold by the Prostate Cancer Centre raised $5 for the center. Fans were also treated to an on-ice wrestling show after the game by Dungeon Wrestling, a promotion founded in 2022 by Bret’s sons Blade and Dallas, as well as indie wrestler Mo Jabari. “Havoc at The Hashmarks” featured three matches, with Harry Smith defeating Chris Knight, Mo Jabari defeating Shaun Moore, and Zoe Sager defeating Ava Lawless.

Below are photos and videos from the ceremony and matches, as well as Hart’s “Forever A Hitmen” tribute video.

Despite the presence of The Hitman and Dungeon Wrestling, The Hitmen were defeated 9-0 by the Red Deer Rebels on Saturday.

Hart has not publicly commented on Saturday’s game, but he did make comments when the show was announced a few weeks ago.

“To have my banner raised and be named Forever a Hitman this March 11th is such an honour. I am forever grateful to the @whlhitmen for many years of friendship, kick ass hockey and service to our community. On March 11th we continue to raise awareness for @prostatecancercentre and the importance of Getting Checked! My sons wrestling promotion @dungeon_wrestling will also be in the house with a great wrestling show to follow the hockey game. It will be a great day [heart emoji],” he wrote in the Instagram post shown below.

The following are the aforementioned photos, videos, and posts:

Another honour for Bret Hart today. The WHL’s Calgary Hitmen recognized The Hitman for his “outstanding contributions” to the franchise by raising his banner to the rafters of the Saddledome, where it’ll be on permanent display. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/ZzJhjGR7ej — Steve Argintaru (@SteveTSN) March 11, 2023

The best there is, the best there was, the best there ever will be. #ForeverAHitmen pic.twitter.com/WJftcyyeyE — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) March 12, 2023

The man himself came in to chat with boys before game time@BretHart | #ForeverAHitmen pic.twitter.com/wfFov2FGwA — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) March 11, 2023

The boys are here 🔥 pic.twitter.com/z0qrwaL4zQ — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) March 11, 2023

Messages have been pouring in for Bret including one from former Hitmen and current Calgary Flame Mike Stone. #ForeverAHitmen | @NHLFlames pic.twitter.com/bSZxKo3ydr — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) March 11, 2023

Thank you @DWrestlingYYC for putting on a great show following the @WHLHitmen game – very talented group of wrestlers with great futures! #BretHartNight pic.twitter.com/rRJ68StJjb — Brent Gibbs (@Gibbsy35) March 12, 2023

I now hold the most wins out of any independent professional wrestler to work inside the @cgysaddledome, and that’s pretty cool pic.twitter.com/D2qWzwT1Gv — ✨𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓪𝓷𝓰𝓲𝓫𝓵𝓮✨ Zoë Sager (@SagerZoe) March 12, 2023

Storm academy representing out there. — DungeonWrestling (@DWrestlingYYC) March 9, 2023

Today, the @WHLHitmen are honouring their namesake @BretHart with a special Forever A Hitmen pre-game ceremony! Game time is 2:00 PM MT – get your tickets now: https://t.co/CLd34FA0YW pic.twitter.com/QQqJw3ymRz — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 11, 2023

Final vs Red Deer. The Hitmen split the home-and-home set with the Rebels. pic.twitter.com/zmdO0yddFA — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) March 11, 2023