Cameron Grimes Addresses Potentially Working For AEW Now That He’s A Free Agent

Former WWE star Cameron Grimes, now known as Trevor Lee, discussed his release and future plans as a free agent during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing.

“It happens, right? [Getting released] A lot of it was timing. It was poor timing but the beauty of this business is that it never ends. There’s never an off-season. There’s 52 weeks a year that there’s gonna be television being produced for wrestling… It went from being two shows a week to now being five shows a week. Being done 52 weeks out of the year. So chances are, out of 250 shows in the next year that’ll be on live television and I’m sure you’ll end up seeing me again, somewhere at some time. So, it’s unfortunate but, it helps build that story, and that’s where it all is. It’s all pieces that build that story and whenever I do make it back, it’ll mean even more.”

“I have interest in absolutely every company. But, I do have interest in AEW. Why wouldn’t I? It’s doing what they’re supposed to do and it’s shocking the culture and it’s stirring up a firestorm that is the new era of wrestling so, of course.”