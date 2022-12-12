Cameron Grimes Expected to Move Up to WWE Main Roster Soon

Fans who are still hoping to see Cameron Grimes on the WWE main roster have some good news.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Grimes was expected to be promoted from NXT to the main roster once his feud with Joe Gacy concluded. That feud has ended, and Grimes has vanished from NXT television.

Grimes made his main roster debut on WWE Main Event in October, defeating Akira Tozawa.

According to Fightful Select, it is expected that Grimes would be called up to the WWE main roster this fall. However, it is unclear when this will occur.

More backstage news on how WWE evaluates NXT stars for main roster call-ups can be found by clicking here.

After working on independents such as PWG and Impact Wrestling, the 29-year-old has been under WWE contract since 2019. He was Impact Wrestling’s three-time X-Division and tag team champion.

During his three years in WWE NXT, Grimes held the North American title once and the Million Dollar title briefly during a feud with LA Knight that included Ted DiBiase.