Cameron Grimes On Being “Frustrated” With His Main Roster Run In WWE

Former WWE star Cameron Grimes, now known as Trevor Lee, discussed his main roster run in the company in an interview with Fightful.com.

Grimes said, “It definitely is hard, right, because every person I talked to, the top wrestlers and even people in the back liked me and told me that I was good and told me that I had that talent to be able to showcase it. So then it was like, okay, well, if I’m being told that, then let me show that, right. So it was frustrating. You hear all the time, ‘Oh, you’re getting paid. Why don’t you just shut up?’ I thought that could be the case when I was poor, I thought that could be the case. But at the end of the day, I’m just, if you want to use the word mark, at the end of the day, I’m the biggest mark. I got into this business because I loved it and I wanted to do it. I didn’t want to just get paid to do it. I want to do it. So yeah, it did frustrate me.”

