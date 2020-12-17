Cameron Grimes Out Of Action For Several Weeks

WWE NXT Superstar Cameron Grimes is out of action for the rest of 2020. It was noted during this week’s NXT that Grimes will be out of action for 4-6 weeks.

The storyline reason given for Grimes’ injury was Timothy Thatcher twisting his leg on last week’s show. Last Wednesday’s show saw Tommaso Ciampa defeat Grimes in singles action. After the match, Grimes confronted Thatcher over his interference, but Thatcher grabbed him by the leg and twisted it, sending him to the ground. WWE announced in the NXT Injury Report the next day that Grimes suffered some sort of leg injury at the hands of Thatcher, and that he is out of action, but at that time there was no timetable for his return.

There is no word yet on if Grimes is legitimately injured, but we will keep you updated.