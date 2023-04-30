Cameron Grimes Reacts To Not Being Selected In The 2023 WWE Draft

Cameron Grimes will have to wait for his big moment after going undrafted (for the time being) in the WWE Draft in 2023.

It was reported in February that Grimes had finished his time with WWE NXT and was waiting for a creative idea to facilitate his call-up to the main roster.

Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, and Isla Dawn were all called up during Night One of the 2023 WWE Draft, while JD McDonagh, Zoey Stark, and Apollo Crews were moved as part of the Supplemental Draft.

Grimes stated on Twitter that he will continue to wait for his name to be called, as several fans expressed their desire to see him drafted in the comments.

Grimes was expected to be called up in the post-WrestleMania 39 season, according to reports last month.

On Monday’s episode of RAW, Night Two of the 2023 WWE Draft will take place, followed by another Supplemental Draft on ‘RAW Talk.’

Click here to check out a photo of Grimes’ new look and body transformation.

You can check out Grimes’ tweet below: