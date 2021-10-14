Cameron Grimes Reportedly Getting A NXT 2.0 Makeover

Cameron Grimes is reportedly set for a makeover on the WWE NXT 2.0 brand. This week’s NXT 2.0 episode featured a backstage segment with Grayson Waller and Grimes, where Grimes asked Waller how he easily landed a date with a random woman backstage. Waller suggested he clean up his look, shave his chest, and fix his appearance. Waller also introduced Grimes to the world of dating apps. This came after Grimes tried to walk two woman the week before as he prepared for the singles loss to Pete Dunne.

In an update, Grimes is reportedly getting a makeover in the coming weeks on NXT TV, according to WrestlingNews. There is no word on what the makeover will lead to. It was noted that Grimes was not moved up to RAW or SmackDown after being rumored for a call-up because WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon wanted to make changes to the “presentation of his character.”

As seen below, the NXT 2.0 Twitter account has asked fans if they have any dating app advice for the former Million Dollar Champion. They also asked fans if they would swipe right on Grimes.