Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano On NXT Tonight

Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

As seen above, Jon Quasto talked to Grimes about issues he had with Gargano at weekend NXT live events. Gargano then addressed Grimes on WWE’s The Bump this morning. Grimes told Quasto that he will take advantage of Gargano being distracted by his “Takeover: Portland” match against Finn Balor this Sunday. Grimes went to NXT General Manager William Regal to get tonight’s match made official, and said he will send Gargano to Takeover with a loss.

Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight’s go-home edition of NXT:

* Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano

* Adam Cole vs. Kushida

* Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae

* Fallout from The Velveteen Dream returning last week

* The final build for “Takeover: Portland” on Sunday