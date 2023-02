Cameron Grimes is set for tonight’s WWE SmackDown in Evansville, Indiana.

He is in Evansville for SmackDown’s pre-show dark match, Fightful Select reports. He’ll wrestle Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Grimes was scheduled for a main roster call-up but was waiting on WWE creative, according to reports. Grimes may join RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania 39 Week.

He hasn’t wrestled since losing to Joe Gacy on November 8’s NXT.