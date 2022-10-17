Canadian Indy Standouts Junior Benito and Dylan Davis Make Their AEW Debuts Tonight

Canadian Indy Pro Wrestling standouts Junior Benito and Dylan Davis will be making their AEW debuts tonight on AEW Dark Elevation. They will be facing Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh in tag team action.

AEW was in Toronto last week and they used many Canadian indy wrestlers during the taping most notably Junior Benito and Dylan Davis. In addition, other top Canadian Indy talents will be on AEW Dark Elevation including Jody Threat, Jeremy Prophet and The Voro Twins.

Junior Benito, who is considered by many as a blue chip prospect, has made a name for himself in the Ottawa region while Dylan Davis is one of the best wrestlers out of Nova Scotia.

AEW Dark Elevation can be seen on YouTube every Monday starting at 8pm.