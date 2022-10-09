Canadian Indy Star Covey Christ Returning to Limitless Wrestling After 3 Year Absence

Top Indy promotion Limitless Wrestling has announced that Canadian Indy pro wrestling standout Covey Christ will be returning to the promotion after a 3 year absence.

After the pandemic & border restrictions delayed his return to the states, the time has finally come to welcome back the Maritimes best kept secret. COVEY CHRIST returns to Limitless for the first time in 3 YEARS at #FreshBlood on 10/29 in Yarmouth! 🎟 https://t.co/jQrrJTbdbL pic.twitter.com/uLNOh0ecUD — Limitless Wrestling (@LWMaine) October 6, 2022

Covey Christ will be returning on October 29 for Limitless Wrestling’s Fresh Blood event in Yarmouth, Maine. Christ’s opponent has not yet been named but you can bet he has his sights set on Ace Romero and the Limitless World Title.

The pandemic and border restrictions have kept Covey Christ away from Limitless Wrestling but the fans can be assured that he is poised to make a huge return at Fresh Blood and prove he is currently one of the best on the indy scene.