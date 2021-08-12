Candice LeRae And Johnny Gargano Announce Baby

NXT stars Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano, who have been married since September 2016, are now expecing their first baby.

Gargano took to Twitter today and made the following announcement, revealing that Candice is due to give birth in February-

“The secret’s out! Our team is getting a little bigger.. The best is on the way! [baby emoji] [heart emoji] @CandiceLeRae”