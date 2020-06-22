Candice LeRae Comments On Joey Ryan Situation

WWE NXT Superstar Candice LeRae took to Twitter this afternoon and issued a statement on the sexual misconduct allegations made against her friend and former tag team partner Joey Ryan.

“I am mortified,” LeRae wrote. “I absolutely DO NOT and never have condoned such horrible actions. I have zero tolerance for it. To the women he did this to- my heart breaks for you. I trusted this person. Reading the stories and learning how he acted sickens me. Especially because you all trusted him too. I can’t imagine how YOU felt. For every woman and man who has been brave enough to speak out, I have nothing but love and respect for you.”

As we’ve noted, more than a dozen allegations have been made against Ryan. He is likely done with Impact Wrestling and it looks like his Bar Wrestling promotion has shut down for the time being. You can read Ryan’s apology by clicking here.

LeRae and Ryan previously teamed together as “The World’s Cutest Tag Team” and held the PWG World Tag Team Titles together. They split up in January 2018 when LeRae signed with WWE. LeRae wrestled Ryan in her final indie match for his Bar Wrestling promotion.

Below is LeRae’s full Twitter statement from this afternoon: