Candice LeRae Looks Back On Recent “Freak Accident” Injury She Suffered

Candice LeRae recently appeared as a guest on the Sam Laprade Show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star spoke about how WWE takes care of talent, as well as reflecting on a recent “freak accident” injury.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On how she never really worried about getting hurt in the past, but is more concerned now that she is a parent: “I just had a freak accident happen not that long ago. We’re always taking a risk when we step into the ring, no matter what we do. It is very taxing on our bodies. I’m a bit more…having a son now, it’s a bit more scary for me because when I do get hurt, it affects him now. Before, I was like, ‘I don’t care, it’s myself. If it happens, it happens, that’s the risk we’re taking.”

On praising WWE for taking such good care of their talent: “Now, it does affect him. It’s a very real thing, but WWE takes such phenomenal care of us. The medical staff that we have, they do so much for us and we do everything we can to prevent everything. Of course, in the back of my head, I’m thinking, ‘I don’t want to get hurt because I want to be a present mother.’ I do feel not as worried as you’d probably think I would be. I feel people have my back, and I’ve been training for this for 20 years.”

Check out the complete Candice LeRae interview by visiting CityNews.ca.