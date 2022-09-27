Candice LeRae Makes Surprise WWE Return, Debuts on RAW (Video)

Former NXT star Candice LeRae has returned to WWE.

After the recent return of her husband Johnny Gargano on WWE RAW, LeRae made her first appearance for the brand this week.

On RAW, LeRae made her surprise comeback and competed in a match against Nikki A.S.H.

Since she was expecting a child, LeRae took some time off from her duties with WWE last year. Her previous deal had ended, and she was rumored to be one of the people interested in signing with AEW. It became more apparent that LeRae would most likely return to WWE after a few weeks had passed since her husband Johnny Gargano had returned to RAW.

LeRae defeated Nikki in a quick match.

Here are highlights from LeRae’s return: