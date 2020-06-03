Candice LeRae On Working With Johnny Gargano, NXT TakeOver: In Your House, & More

Candice LeRae recently spoke with PWInsider to promote tonight’s NXT episode on the USA Network. LeRae will be wrestling Mia Yim on tonight’s show. Below are highlights:

This Wednesday night on WWE NXT, it will not only be the go home show for this weekend’s NXT TakeOver In Your House, which makes me feel like Todd Pettengill’s lurking around somewhere, but we will see our guest at this time, Candice LeRae, enter the ring against Mia Yim. We have seen quite a volley of words and verbal jousting between the two sides of the Gargano’s and Mia Yim and Keith Lee in recent weeks. We’ve also seen a much different take and a much different dimension of Candice LeRae since the final beat. And we’re going to talk about all of that and more. So, first of all, Candice, how are you doing as we head into this weekend and this week’s match with Mia?

Yes, I’m doing well. And I’m always ready. I mean, I wasn’t going to wait. I insisted that it happen tomorrow, so yeah, I’m very ready.

So last time we spoke, we were at the WWE Performance Center. It was October of last year, and you talked about how there was a match with Io Shara where you felt you finally burst out and everyone got to see the Candice LeRae that people had seen previous to your NXT run. Since the final Beat On, we’ve seen a much different version of Candice. How much of that is just the evolution, and you talked about how you felt like you kind of found your comfortable place in that match against Io Sharai, what place are we in now in terms of comfort? Because obviously we’re seeing a lot more character-driven material with you and Johnny than we had seen with you previously. So what’s it like finding that balance between the Candice that everybody knows and this new dimension?

I love it. I feel like there’s not an issue with the balance because this is really just another side of me. It’s there. It’s always kind of been there, but now it’s just out for everybody to see. So it’s actually very easy, and I love it. I love it so much.

In recent weeks, WWE NXT has regularly featured the Gargano family dinner segment. What were the inspiration for those? I watched them, and I don’t know that this is like a perfect fit, but I almost feel like I’m watching Mickey and Mallory a little bit from the old Oliver Stone film Natural Born Killers, where they have this skewed view of the world. What was it like putting those together and what the inspiration has been like for them?

I love doing them. I love doing anything that’s just kind of out of the box and a little different and so does Johnny, and the fact that we get to do these kinds of things together is even a million times better. I think we just kind of wanted to give people something that, if you were watching, but you’re on your phone, let’s say, there’s that moment where there’s a change and there’s a shift in our personality and there’s a shift in… Like, you’re almost kind of uncomfortable watching it. Even if you’re on your phone and you’re not paying attention, when that shift happens, you’re going to pay attention. And we wanted people to pay attention and hear our message. So those moments were like the important moments for us, like get off your phone, look at what’s happening, and then go about your day. And it’s been great to do that kind of stuff with my husband.

Working with Johnny obviously is something, you’ve been connected to him since you’ve each come to NXT in some way. What are the ups and downs of working with him and being married to him on camera as well as obviouslY, behind the scenes?

We’ve always been very open about our relationship from when we first started dating through the entire relationship. And we’ve always let the fans in to see what kind of goes on in our relationship and in our lives. And we actually genuinely like each other, and I love getting to work with him. I mean, he’s such a talented person and I admire him. I’ve always admired him and his work since before we were even together. There was awhile when I first joined NXT where I just wanted to do things on my own because I’m a very stubborn person. I want to earn everything. I’m going to do this on my own, and for a while I did. But now I think we’re just both getting to this breaking point where we’re like, we need to change. We need to do something. And ironically that change was that we’re just together more now. And I don’t know, it’s been great for, I hope both of us. I know I can speak for myself. It’s been great for me, but I’m hoping, as his wife, I can speak on his behalf and say that I think he’s really, really enjoyed doing that with me too.

This whole trajectory for you started at the final beat. Obviously in the current rendition of WWE where there’s a lot of empty arena matches, a lot of cinematic style production, what were your thoughts on the final beat when it was being produced? And what was your thoughts upon seeing the final product and seeing how well that final battle between Johnny and Tommaso Ciampa was received and you being a big part of that storyline?

Everybody that was there that day worked so hard. I can’t even begin to tell you. Every day that we’re around the production here in WWE, I get such a newfound appreciation for just different people and different jobs. I mean, when Johnny and I got to go to Connecticut and meet all the people there and see all the different jobs people have there and how hard they all work, I don’t know, it speaks volumes about how passionate the crew, that you don’t get to see on camera, really truly is for the WWE brand. It’s amazing. They just want the product to be so good. They just want people to… it’s all about smiles on faces, right? That’s the thing. And that matters so much to the crew here and it’s too bad we can’t just like list every single one of those people. They’re amazing. If nothing else, I hope somebody in the crew hears this. I think all of you, you guys work so hard, and I just felt so lucky to be a part of that, the whole thing. It was amazing.

On Sunday night, Johnny is going to be facing Keith Lee. I would assume you’re going to be involved there in some fashion and we’ll be seeing you on the show. What can fans expect from NXT TakeOver?

I’m really excited for this TakeOver. I don’t know about anybody else, but I have so many memories of watching In Your House when I was little with my brothers. And so when they announced that this was going to be In Your House, it was really exciting for me. I was like a giddy little girl. And then to see the In Your House TakeOver logo at the venue was even better. We just have one more thing that if we get that one more thing, one or two more things, and In Your House is like, I guess if they don’t build a house that I’m going to bring a little house, and then I’ll just have my own. That’s all we need at this point.