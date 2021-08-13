Candice LeRae Statement On Her Pregnancy

As reported on Wednesday, Johnny Gargano took to Twitter on Thursday and announced that he and wife Candice LeRae are expecting their first child together. Candice is due to give birth in February 2022. Candice made her first comments on the pregnancy today and said she plans on to keep working in NXT until she’s no longer able to, but she obviously cannot wrestle until she gives birth. You can see her full post below-

Just when I didn’t think I could possibly be happier, you all proved me wrong. My heart is so full of love and support I never expected.

This road for me and Johnny has been long and I’ve had days where I thought this would never happen for us. It’s hard as a woman to choose between your career you’ve wanted since childhood and growing a life inside you. There never seems to be a right time. I have been a wrestler for 19 years and it’s been my constant since I was a little girl. It’s my first love. It’s given me irreplaceable friends, a brother, experiences I’d have never had otherwise, the blessing of traveling the world, the ability to make an impact on people’s lives, and (last but not least) a husband.

I don’t plan on being “away” until I absolutely have to. Indi clearly needs me! [tongue out emoji] And I want to be there for my locker room of girls as long as I possibly can! However, I do have to take a step back from my favorite part of this business for a while- physically wrestling. But I know this little one is going to be soooo very worth every second away from the ring.

I’m incredibly thankful for the love and support from everyone! It’s helped me feel at peace and whole and I’m sure this little one growing inside me feels every bit of it too!

I’m incredibly lucky. Thank you all. I love you 3000!