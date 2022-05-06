Candice LeRae WWE NXT Contract Update

Candice LeRae is reportedly gone from WWE NXT.

It was reported earlier this year that LeRae’s contract was set to expire in the spring, but there was talk of WWE possibly extending the contract due to her time away with injuries and her first pregnancy. At one point it was expected that she would remain with the company until early 2023.

In an update, WWE moved LeRae to their official Alumni roster this morning, and Fightful Select has confirmed that her contract expired.

LeRae is now a free agent, along with her husband Johnny Gargano.

Gargano left WWE in December and has not wrestled since then. He has started to do some signings, but there’s no word yet on if he’s ready to commit to a contract and return to in-ring action. LeRae and Gargano welcomed their first child together back in February, and it was believed that Gargano would take a few months off for family time before returning to work.

Stay tuned for more on Candice & Johnny.