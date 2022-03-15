Candice LeRae’s WWE NXT Contract To Expire Soon?

Candice LeRae’s WWE NXT contract is reportedly still scheduled to expire this spring. It was previously reported that LeRae’s would likely remain under contract to WWE until early 2023 due to WWE automatically extending the contract to make up for time off due to injuries and her first pregnancy.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that LeRae’s contract is still set to expire this spring and has not been renewed or frozen yet. WWE sources weren’t sure if a freeze was even able to happen considering LeRae was away on maternity leave.

Regarding LeRae’s status, there’s a feeling within WWE that she will not be back in action by the time the contract expires, and there’s been no talk of a contract extension.

LeRae and husband Johnny Gargano welcomed their first child together back in February. Gargano left WWE in December after his contract expired, and there’s been a feeling that he would remain a free agent until he had the chance to spend a few months with LeRae and their child. It’s believed that LeRae and Gargano are on good terms with WWE, and officials would like to have them back if at all possible. It was noted that WWE officials did not want to concern LeRae with contract extension talks while she was recovering from the pregnancy.