Candice Michelle Says Melina Wouldn’t Talk To Her Prior To Dropping Title To Her In WWE

Candice Michelle recently spoke with the folks from WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star reflected on capturing the title from Melina during her run in WWE, as well as how the fellow women’s wrestling star was hesitant to drop the title to her and wouldn’t talk to her prior to the bout.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On how Melina was hesitant to drop the title to her: “She did not want this to happen. She did not want to drop that title to me. I came from Hollywood and I understood it. She came up from wrestling and wrestling schools and doing Indie shows, and to her, she put the work in more so than me in her mind. But she didn’t see the work that I put in leaving Wisconsin and going to Hollywood and the auditions I did every day. It’s the same thing, just from a different standpoint, right? So her hating that so much was very difficult, yet it pushed me to be extra great.”

On how Melina wouldn’t speak to her to plan the match, but it helped motivate her: “I mean, there were times when we’re going into that match, I legit didn’t know if that was going to be a shoot match, or we’re going to have a match. Like I had no idea what we’re going to do, and I didn’t train in wrestling so I was like, I don’t know, we’re going out there to fight. I just know I’m going out there. I have an opportunity to go out there, so we’ll see what happens. We get out there and we put on one hell of a show. The next one would come. I’d be like, ‘What are we gonna do?’ It was like, she wouldn’t even talk to me and I was like, so frustrated. I’m like, I want to give it my all and be my best and I can’t work with this girl. What I just learned is that hate in that moment made me respect her because it pushed me. So after the fact years later, I just shook her hand, and we’re friends now, and I just said ‘You know what? Thank you for that because I’m not so sure I would have become the champion if you were nice to me back then.”

Check out the complete interview at WrestlingNews.co for transcribing the above quotes.