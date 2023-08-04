Candice Michelle Talks About Heat With Melina, Divas Butterfly Title

Candice Michelle recently spoke with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the women’s wrestling star reflected on her past backstage heat with Melina, as well as the WWE Divas butterfly championship title belt.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On the WWE Divas Butterfly Championship: “You know, it worked. I think there’s something so special to me about the Women’s Championship. It’s just really, especially nowadays with everything going on, I mean, let’s be honest. I don’t really care what you got going on in your life, you know, your race, sex, gender, all that stuff, but at the end of the day, the women were paving a way for women, you know, and that was our thing back then. So to be the Women’s Champion, it was a huge, huge ordeal. The butterfly belt just kind of seemed, you know, I’m not gonna say less than because when anybody wins a belt, it’s an incredible experience and that means that they’ve worked super hard to earn that. So if I were to earn that, I would have thought it was a huge thing for me as well. But just having the titles that I earn, they were just a reflection of who I was, you know, a Women’s Champion, a 24/7 Champion, it’s just who I am in my life and so they have more meaning to me than say a butterfly belt, but I think to other people who one it, it would have that kind of meaning to them as well.”

On her heat with Melina: “I think this was our interview last time. We talked about the heat I had with Melina back in the day right. Your interview got a lot of attention, and I did an appearance with her and things have been great until I walked into this appearance and she was like, really upset with me. She’s like, ‘I hear you telling people that I’m hard to work with.’ I was like, ‘Where is this coming from? Like, this happened years ago, like, we are cool with each other. Right?’ She was just really hot with me and she’s like blaming it. I looked at her and I said, ‘You were hard to work with. Do you remember?’ We were not friends. We made it work because we weren’t friends, you know, and so that was just coming up just recently because your podcast got a lot of attention around then. People thought, ‘Oh, they’re fighting now.’ I’m like, ‘No, actually, we’re not fighting now’, but you know, the way people kind of construe these words of where it is, and then, you know, just really touching on what happened back then and where we are now. That’s kind of been a cool transition for a lot of wrestlers in my realm right now, like, you know, I got to go on vacation and hang out with Mickey James and her family. I got to go to ODB’s wedding. I’m going to be seeing Victoria this weekend at a show and doing another one coming up for abused women with Torri Wilson. It’s like, our lives of who we are now, it’s really rewarding because it’s lasted for decades. We’re almost coming on to 15 or 16 years of friendship and seeing people get married and stuff. So now people are like, ‘Who do you hang out with? Who do you know? Who are you friends with?’ So that’s just always been a question lately. You know what it was? One fan came up to her and changed the words, the telephone game, right? So she heard that, but just took it to heart and like, lashed out at me. I was like, ‘Whoa, like, are you okay? Like, what’s going on?’ Then we have to go right into a live Q&A for all the fans and so we have this heat between us. I’m like, okay, let’s go. I felt like I was back in my wrestling days. Like, I’m not sure what’s happening, but we’re going to this Q&A and they’re going to ask some questions and I’m gonna be honest. Afterwards, we went out. We had some dinner together and she was like, I’m sorry. I think I overreacted.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below.