Candy Floss Announces WWE NXT UK Departure

Candy Floss has announced her WWE NXT UK departure.

The 22 year old Floss took to Twitter this morning and announced that her WWE contract expired back kin December. She noted how she lost her mother shortly before signing with WWE and thanked the company for “dealing” with her. Floss also talked about her mental health issues, revealing that she was diagnosed with severe PTSD and anxiety following the death of her mother. She said she’s doing much better these days, and she hopes to be back in the ring soon. Floss began working with NXT UK in October 2018 as an un-signed talent, and her signing was then announced in January 2020. Her last match for WWE came on June 16, 2019 at the Download Festival as she took a loss to then-NXT UK Women’s Champion Toni Storm. She worked a few PROGRESS Wrestling dates that same summer, but has been out of the ring since then.

Candy Floss’ full statement reads like this:

In May 2019 I lost my mum to cancer then in January 2020 I signed with NXT UK.

Unfortunately, my dream career with WWE got put on hold when, during the pandemic, I was diagnosed with severe PTSD and anxiety because of the trauma I experienced witnessing my favorite person, my mum, fight for her life. I decided I needed to put my mental health first and WWE couldn’t have been more supportive. In December 2021 my contract with WWE expired. It is very sad for me as I wish my journey with WWE didn’t have to end like this as I’ve worked so hard to get signed. I just want to say thank you to WWE for dealing with me so well as I know it’s not an easy situation, I’m very grateful for it all.

From fighting in the ring nearly every day, I found myself being in the biggest fight with my mental health. On a positive note, I am doing so much better! My dream isn’t over, life just decided to be very unfair (not so sweet [angry emoji] [laughing tears emji]) towards me. Hopefully I will be back in the ring again sometime soon and hurt my 90 year old back again.

Thank you to everybody for supporting me!