Canyon Ceman Fired From WWE Today

Canyon Ceman had been working as WWE’s Senior VP of Talent Development until today as PWInsider reports that he was let go this afternoon.

During his time with the company Ceman was intricately involved in the scouting, recruiting and evaluating of talents for the WWE developmental system, and helped with overseeing the WWE NXT brand.

Ceman was hired by WWE in March 2012 after serving as the Chief Financial Officer of the Association of Volleyball Professionals until the organization closed in 2010. WWE initially hired Ceman as the Senior Director of Talent Relations, but he was promoted to Senior Vice President of Talent Development in 2015.

