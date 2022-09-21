Captain Insano to Make AEW Debut Tonight at Dynamite Grand Slam?

It appears that Paul Wight’s Captain Insano character could make his AEW Dynamite debut tonight at the Grand Slam.

Captain Insano is the pro wrestler played by Wight in Adam Sandler’s 1998 film “Waterboy.”

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter and shared a GIF of Sandler’s character from the film commenting on Captain Insano. You can see Khan’s tweet below.

For a long time, Khan and Wight have discussed bringing Captain Insano to AEW. The name “Captain Insano” was trademarked by the company in March 2021, primarily for video game use.

In a March 2021 interview, Wight revealed that someone had linked him to the Captain Insano trademark filing, and he expressed interest in bringing the character to AEW, joking that he will rip off WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan any chance he gets. Wight then joined Miro for a Twitch stream in April 2021 and stated that Captain Insano “might be coming around again” as Khan was attempting to secure the character’s rights, noting that Khan is good friends with one of Waterboy’s writers/creators.

“Tony is trying real hard to try and get the rights to that and do something with it. I told Tony, ‘If you get Captain Insano, I will rock the ever-loving tits off of it.’ I’ll get the red boots and everything, ‘Captain Insano shows no mercy!’ ! It’d be a fun gig to break out Captain Insano every now and again,” Wight told Miro.

Wight then stated in a March 2022 interview that he hoped to introduce the Captain Insano character in AEW “in the next couple of months,” as Khan had finally secured the character’s rights.

“Tony Khan and I have some pretty fun stuff coming up in the future that he and I put together. We’ve actually secured the rights to Captain Insano, so we are going to break out Captain Insano, [he] will be coming out in the next couple of months. So that’s why I’ve kind of toned down a little bit on the in-ring performing as well,” Wight noted in March of this year.

Finally, this past July, Wight discussed Captain Insano and stated, “He’ll [Captain Insano] be back. The guy who wrote The Waterboy has approved. Tony Khan and I have secured the rights to Captain Insano. There’s already an outfit made, the whole nine yards. We’re doing a lot of prep work, and this will be my last hoorah so to speak. Let’s be honest – I don’t think this character is going to be a killer going out there trying to beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. At this point, I think this character is just to have fun. We’ll see how it goes, but for me right now, this is just a chance to have fun with this character and be a bright spot on the show. We’ll see how I’m feeling, and we’ll see how everybody takes off with it.”