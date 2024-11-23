Cara Noir Pulled From PROGRESS Wrestling’s Vendetta 2

Top Indie star Cara Noir was scheduled to face El Hijo Del Vikingo at PROGRESS Wrestling’s Vendetta 2 event. Vikingo was pulled from the match to give him more recovery time for his injury at the post-Bound For Glory TNA TV tapings.

PROGRESS Wrestling announced that instead of booking Cara against a new opponent, he has been given some rest before his other upcoming matches.

PROGRESS wrote, “Cara Noir will now unfortunately not be appearing at Chapter 174.

After his incredible match with Charli Evans last weekend and El Hijo Del Vikingo’s sadly having to miss the show due to injury, we feel it is a good opportunity to give Cara some well-earned rest ahead of his grueling matches with Mustafa Ali and Timothy Thatcher.

HOWEVER – we have something BIG to announce. And trust us – you will not be disappointed.”