Career vs. Title Match Revealed For Impact Hard To Kill

For Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view, a major Career vs. Title match has been announced.

Mickie James’ Last Rodeo campaign continues at Hard To Kill, where she will face Impact Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace.

In the main event of Thursday’s Impact, James defeated Deonna Purrazzo. Grace congratulated her on her victory and issued the Hard To Kill challenge. This will be the first match between the two.

The 2023 Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view will take place from Center Stage in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, January 13th. The updated card is as follows:

Impact World Title Match

Bully Ray vs. Josh Alexander (c)

Career vs. Title Match

Mickie James vs. Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace