Carlito Addresses His Status With WWE

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Carlito commented on why he returned to WWE:

“What brought me back… I just didn’t like the way things ended. I didn’t expect it to take 10 years to get back. I just wanted to, at least if I came back one time, I just wanted to leave a better taste, feel like… bury the hatchet or whatever. Just everything is on the up and up, you know, happy to be back, happy to be around, and if that was my last time, I was just glad to finally get a chance to come back and end on better terms.”

Carlito also commented on his status with the company:

“As of now, I don’t know. We’ll see what the future holds. I don’t know. If the conditions are right, I’d love to be back. My whole goal was to go away, take a breather and come back.

“I feel like I already did what I wanted to do. End things on a better note. If I came back, my goal was to be a better Carlito, be a better performer in my own way, and be a better person too.”