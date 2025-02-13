Carlito Admits His Wrestling Days Are Numbered

WWE star Carlito appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he discussed several topics, including his limited remaining years as a wrestler.

Carlito said, “I feel like I’ve got a few more years than me. Not many, but a few.”

On wrestling in his 50s:

“That’s probably not going to happen. No, no, probably not. Mentally, I think [I could], but my body is probably not [going to hold up.]“

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9ksj4vvhzi

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)