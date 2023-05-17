Carlito Comments On How He Kept His WWE Backlash Appearance A Secret

Carlito made a surprise appearance at Backlash earlier this month in Puerto Rico as part of the San Juan Street Fight between Damian Priest and Bad Bunny, his first since the WWE Royal Rumble in 2021.

Outside interference from Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio from Judgment Day forced Rey Mysterio, Carlito, Savio Vega, and members of the LWO to make the babyface save. Carlito was greeted warmly by the fans in attendance that night.

Carlito said on Busted Open Radio that it was great to be back, and he thinks he’s a big deal in Puerto Rico based on the reaction he got.

It was great man, it was good and it was something that they wanted for a long time, you know what I mean? And it was cool that the secret didn’t get out. I was surprised. I kept on thinking at some point, somebody’s gonna leak some of it. No, nothing ever came out of it so they really did not expect it at all that night.”

Carlito continued, “I braided my hair and I put a beanie on and then I wore a hoodie. Then I got in the night before like really late and I just went straight to my room and then the next day, I just kind of put the hoodie on — but it didn’t really work because people started recognizing me anyway but I don’t know, the word didn’t get out. Because I remember for the (Royal) Rumble, I don’t know, like days out, people were already stooging off that I was gonna come out. So I was afraid it was gonna be the same thing this time but, damn, I didn’t really see it anywhere.”

Savio Vega previously stated that he drove to the show.

Following the show, there has been speculation that he may have a future with WWE. In an interview following Backlash, Carlito stated that he is open to any good offer.

