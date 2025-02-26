Carlito Names Brock Lesnar And Haku As Top Choices For Bar Fight

WWE star Carlito appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, where he discussed a number of topics, including who he would want in his corner during a real bar fight.

Carlito said, “I would probably say Haku. I just heard stories. I’m sure the old-timers will tell you that. I’d probably take Brock [Lesnar]. I don’t think you have to do anything. Just looking at him, they say ‘You know what, [he’s a beast].’ Third guy, I think probably Bobby Lashley or Shelton [Benjamin], either of those two.”

On why you don’t want to make Shelton Benjamin mad:

“Shelton’s quiet, but he’s an assassin. You don’t want to get him mad. Then fourth, it’d probably be my dad [Carlos Colon]. He didn’t talk about it a lot to me, but the stories I hear from all the old-timers …. remember, he’s a Black, Puerto Rican in the South back in them days. You had to fight.”

