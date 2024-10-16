Carlito Reveals Interesting Tidbit About John Cena During New Episode Of ‘WWE Retrospective’

Carlito uses the ‘Backstabber’ as his finisher in WWE because of John Cena.

And that … that’s cool.

During a new episode of WWE Retrospective on WWE’s official YouTube channel, The Judgment Day member looked back at his greatest moments and matches in WWE, and revealed it was “The Greatest of All-Time” who suggested he use the ‘Backstabber’ as his WWE finisher.

“I took a liking to the backstabber,” he recalled. “I remember Cena was one of the first ones to point it out to me, he goes, ‘Man, that looks like a great move, you should use it as a finisher.’”

He added, “I was like, ‘Eh,’ but he kind kept on getting me to try and do it so I was like, ‘Alright.’ You know what I mean? Nobody else does a move like that. That’s it. It just took off from there.”

