Carlito Says He’s Open To “Any Good Offer From Anywhere,” Comments On What’s Driving Him

Carlit made a surprise comeback on Saturday night at Backlash in Puerto Rico. Since San Juan is his hometown and they didn’t have to fly him in, and it was easier to keep his return a surprise because nothing had been revealed prior to the show.

When The Judgment Day got involved in the Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest match, Carlito showed up to help level the playing field. Savio Vega continued the surprises by going out to aid the babyfaces and calling out the LWO’s assistance.

Carlito was rumored to return in 2021 after making a surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble that year. He reportedly previously declined offers to work full-time for a national promotion, but it appears that he may have changed his mind and is now open.

He told Metro.co.uk just a few days before Backlash that he’s open to a good offer.

Carlito said, “Yeah, I’m open to whatever, any good offer from anywhere, it doesn’t matter. Thing is, nobody calls me so I don’t sit by the phone either. If something comes up, great, if not I keep doing what I’m doing.”

During the interview, he also commented on what is driving him at this point of his career, “Just tying to keep up with the younger guys, see if I still can hang. That’s all. Until I realise I can’t, and then it’s time to hang up the boots.”

When asked about his dream opponent, he named Roman Reigns, “Whoever makes me the biggest check at this point. Probably Roman Reigns, I guess. Checks don’t get bigger than that, right?’”

Carlito appears to be in the best shape of his life at the age of 44. He would also be a great asset behind the scenes to mentor up-and-coming talent. It appears that there is a better chance this time that he would be willing to return full-time, either as a wrestler or working backstage, if a WWE deal has not yet been offered.

