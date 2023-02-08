Carlito, Snitsky, and Matt Striker Among Former WWE Stars to Work Upcoming ISPW Shows in New Jersey

Thanks to our good friends at ISPW Wrestling for sending in the following:
THE POWERS OF PAIN RETURNING TO THE RING; TOMMY DREAMER, CARLITO, VAL VENIS, GANGREL, DIRTY DANGO, EUGENE, MAVEN, CROWBAR, NUNZIO, HEAD BANGERS, BRIAN KENDRICK, EARL HEBNER, SNITSKY, AFA JR, DAVEY BOY SMITH JR, MATT STRIKER AND MORE FOR UPCOMING ISPW SHOWS IN NEW JERSEY
ISPW has announced the following upcoming events in New Jersey:
Friday, February 17th
ISPW St. Valentine’s Vengeance
First Presbyterian Church’s Westminster Hall
Avenel, NJ
7:30 PM Start
Tickets: $40 First Row
$25 General Admission
-ISPW Title Match: Bull James (w/Maven) vs. Tommy Dreamer (w/Danny Morrison)
-Crowbar vs. “The King of Rock” Rick Recon (w/Dave LaGreca)
-Special Appearance By WWE Legendary Referee Earl Hebner
-Street Fight For ISPW Women’s Title: Tina San Antonio vs. Vicious Vicki
-ISPW Tri-State Title: “Main Event” Michael Mars (w/Nicky Benz) vs. HC Loc
-Hale Collins vs. GKM
-Justin Corino vs. “The Dominican Destroyer” Vargas
-TJ Epixx vs. Rey Calitri
-Eric Corvis vs. Bulldog Pittman
Saturday, March 11th
ISPW Fundraiser For Westwood Softball
Westwood Regional High School
Twp of Washington, NJ
7:00 PM Start
Tickets: $40 First Row
$35 Second Row
$30 Third Row
$25 Bleachers
-Tommy Dreamer vs. Rick Recon (w/Dave LaGreca) w/ Danny Morrison Referee
-Crowbar vs. “Samoan Storm” Afa Jr.
-ISPW Women’s Title: Tina San Antonio (w/Maven) Open Challenge
-ISPW Tri-State Title: “Main Event” Michael Mars (w/Nicky Benz) vs. HC Loc
-Justin Corino vs. Vik Dalishus
-TJ Epixx vs. LSG
-GKM vs. Dominick Denaro
Friday, March 24th
ISPW Living In The Now
Totowa PAL
Totowa, NJ
7:30 PM Start
Tickets: $40 First Row
$35 Second Row
$30 Third Row
$25 General Admission
-ISPW Heavyweight Title: Bull James (w/Maven) vs. Hale Collins (w/Vik Dalishus)
-Snitsky (w/”The Winner” Andy Vineberg) vs. Rick Recon (w/Dave LaGreca)
-Crowbar vs. TJ Epixx
-Justin Corino vs. GKM
-Plus Danny Morrison, the ISPW Women’s Title & Tri-State Title will be defended and more TBA!
Friday, April 14th
ISPW Spring Spectacular
St. Joseph’s Church Parish Hall
West Milford, NJ
Tickets: $40 First Row
$30 Second Row
$25 General Admision
-ISPW Heavyweight Title: Bull James (w/Maven) vs. Gangrel
-Crowbar vs. “The King of Rock” Rick Recon (w/Dave LaGreca)
-The Mutant Leader (Gotham TV Series) vs. Kerr
-Plus Danny Morrison, the ISPW Women’s Title & Tri-State Title will be defended and more TBA!
Saturday, May 6th
ISPW Rock N’ Wrestling 2 (Immediately following 80’s Wrestling Con)
Mennen Sports Arena
Morristown, NJ
6PM Start
Purchase Tickets: 80sWrestlingCon.com
ISPW Title Match w/ Earl Hebner Ref, NY Giant/Jay Alford Ringside Enforcer
-Maven & Dave LaGreca Handcuffed Together: Bull James vs. Rick Recon
-Carlito vs. Val Venis
-Dirty Dango vs. Eugene
-Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Crowbar
-Brian Kendrick vs. “The Superstar” Danny Morrison
-Powers of Pain vs. The Now
-Snitsky vs. Afa Jr.
-Matt Striker vs. Justin Corino
-Super 6 Way ISPW Women’s Title: Tina San Antonio vs. Vicious Vicki vs. Riley Shepard vs. The Notorious Mimi vs. Gabby Ortiz vs. Adena Steele
-Roll The Dice Rumble For ISPW Tri-State Title with The Head Bangers, The Carnage Crew, Nunzio, “Main Event” Michael Mars, GKM, TJ Epixx. Rey Calitri and Vargas
BRING PRO WRESTLING TO YOUR TOWN: Are you or someone you know involved in a nonprofit organization in New Jersey and would like to bring our family-friendly ISPW Wrestling show to your town to raise money for your group? We promote our events as fundraisers for schools, PTO/PTAs, churches, fire departments, youth sports, and any other nonprofit groups. To learn more about ISPW, please visit ISPWWrestling.com
PRO WRESTLING BIRTHDAY PARTIES: You can now have your birthday party at any live ISPW Wrestling show! Our package includes front row tickets, private party before the show begins, pizza, soda/water/juice, snacks, event posters, popcorn machine, goodie bags, and a private meet & greet with three wrestlers on the show. The ring announcer will also get the crowd to sing Happy Birthday during the show! Email us for more info at ISPWWrestling@gmail.com