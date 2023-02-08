Carlito, Snitsky, and Matt Striker Among Former WWE Stars to Work Upcoming ISPW Shows in New Jersey

Thanks to our good friends at ISPW Wrestling for sending in the following:

THE POWERS OF PAIN RETURNING TO THE RING; TOMMY DREAMER, CARLITO, VAL VENIS, GANGREL, DIRTY DANGO, EUGENE, MAVEN, CROWBAR, NUNZIO, HEAD BANGERS, BRIAN KENDRICK, EARL HEBNER, SNITSKY, AFA JR, DAVEY BOY SMITH JR, MATT STRIKER AND MORE FOR UPCOMING ISPW SHOWS IN NEW JERSEY

ISPW has announced the following upcoming events in New Jersey:

Friday, February 17th

ISPW St. Valentine’s Vengeance

First Presbyterian Church’s Westminster Hall

Avenel, NJ

7:30 PM Start

Tickets: $40 First Row

$25 General Admission

-ISPW Title Match: Bull James (w/Maven) vs. Tommy Dreamer (w/Danny Morrison)

-Crowbar vs. “The King of Rock” Rick Recon (w/Dave LaGreca)

-Special Appearance By WWE Legendary Referee Earl Hebner

-Street Fight For ISPW Women’s Title: Tina San Antonio vs. Vicious Vicki

-ISPW Tri-State Title: “Main Event” Michael Mars (w/Nicky Benz) vs. HC Loc

-Hale Collins vs. GKM

-Justin Corino vs. “The Dominican Destroyer” Vargas

-TJ Epixx vs. Rey Calitri

-Eric Corvis vs. Bulldog Pittman

Saturday, March 11th

ISPW Fundraiser For Westwood Softball

Westwood Regional High School

Twp of Washington, NJ

7:00 PM Start

Tickets: $40 First Row $35 Second Row $30 Third Row $25 Bleachers Purchase Tickets: ISPWWrestling@gmail. com

-Tommy Dreamer vs. Rick Recon (w/Dave LaGreca) w/ Danny Morrison Referee

-Crowbar vs. “Samoan Storm” Afa Jr.

-ISPW Women’s Title: Tina San Antonio (w/Maven) Open Challenge

-ISPW Tri-State Title: “Main Event” Michael Mars (w/Nicky Benz) vs. HC Loc

-Justin Corino vs. Vik Dalishus

-TJ Epixx vs. LSG

-GKM vs. Dominick Denaro

Friday, March 24th ISPW Living In The Now Totowa PAL Totowa, NJ 7:30 PM Start Tickets: $40 First Row $35 Second Row $30 Third Row $25 General Admission Purchase Tickets: ISPWWrestling@gmail. com -ISPW Heavyweight Title: Bull James (w/Maven) vs. Hale Collins (w/Vik Dalishus)

-Snitsky (w/”The Winner” Andy Vineberg) vs. Rick Recon (w/Dave LaGreca)

-Crowbar vs. TJ Epixx

-Justin Corino vs. GKM

-Plus Danny Morrison, the ISPW Women’s Title & Tri-State Title will be defended and more TBA!

Friday, April 14th ISPW Spring Spectacular St. Joseph’s Church Parish Hall West Milford, NJ Tickets: $40 First Row $30 Second Row $25 General Admision Purchase Tickets: ISPWWrestling@gmail. com -ISPW Heavyweight Title: Bull James (w/Maven) vs. Gangrel -Crowbar vs. “The King of Rock” Rick Recon (w/Dave LaGreca) -The Mutant Leader (Gotham TV Series) vs. Kerr -Plus Danny Morrison, the ISPW Women’s Title & Tri-State Title will be defended and more TBA!

Saturday, May 6th

ISPW Rock N’ Wrestling 2 (Immediately following 80’s Wrestling Con)

Mennen Sports Arena

Morristown, NJ

6PM Start

ISPW Title Match w/ Earl Hebner Ref, NY Giant/Jay Alford Ringside Enforcer

-Maven & Dave LaGreca Handcuffed Together: Bull James vs. Rick Recon

-Carlito vs. Val Venis

-Dirty Dango vs. Eugene

-Davey Boy Smith Jr vs. Crowbar

-Brian Kendrick vs. “The Superstar” Danny Morrison

-Powers of Pain vs. The Now -Snitsky vs. Afa Jr.

-Matt Striker vs. Justin Corino

-Super 6 Way ISPW Women’s Title: Tina San Antonio vs. Vicious Vicki vs. Riley Shepard vs. The Notorious Mimi vs. Gabby Ortiz vs. Adena Steele

-Roll The Dice Rumble For ISPW Tri-State Title with The Head Bangers, The Carnage Crew, Nunzio, “Main Event” Michael Mars, GKM, TJ Epixx. Rey Calitri and Vargas